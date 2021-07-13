The Beaverton booze boom isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.
Portland Cider Co. is the latest alcohol brand to announce that it’s preparing to open an outpost in Portland’s largest ‘burb. The new location is being constructed as part of the West End District development, which includes apartment living and retail, near the corner of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Tualatin Valley Highway.
It will be the company’s third pub and first on the west side of the Portland-metro area, joining the Portland Cider House on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and the Clackamas production facility and taproom.
The Beaverton site will feature 24 taps pouring Portland Cider’s hard-pressed beverages along with beers from other local producers. Like the other two operations, you can expect a simple menu of small plates and pub grub that melds English and Northwest flavors, along with ample cider-to-go options. The tasting room itself will have a modern beer hall feel with accents that are a nod to the company’s English roots.
Portland Cider joins a growing number of beverage makers that have announced Beaverton expansion plans this year, including Breakside Brewery, Loyal Legion and Binary Brewing, all of which are working on projects in the city’s historic downtown. Not far from that neighborhood, Lake Oswego-founded Stickmen Brewing is building a restaurant in Cedar Mill.
The cider pub is scheduled to begin service in the spring of 2022.
