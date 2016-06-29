Our Founding Fathers waged a bloody rebellion that cost 25,000 patriotic American lives because they didn't want to pay taxes. Washington honors the memory of these fallen heroes by refusing to collect a state income tax, instead topping the "Terrible Ten" list of states with the most regressive tax systems in the country. Sure, Washington relies on a sales tax that disproportionately burdens the working poor, taxing the poorest 20 percent of its residents at a rate that's seven times higher than that for the wealthy, but flash your Oregon ID while buying Jack Daniels, Sudafed and Roman candles, and these trifles will fade away faster than you can Google the 16th Amendment.