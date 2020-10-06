What do people think when the president, during his hospitalization, takes a joy ride around the hospital, putting the people in the car at direct risk? What does it say when he comes out of the hospital with active COVID—like, actively infectious—and the first thing he does at the steps of the White House terrace is rip off his mask? And what does it mean for millions of lives out there when he says it's not a big deal, don't let it dominate your life? Seeing all those things, I felt very discouraged. All of us working together collectively—epidemiologists, virologists, public health advocates, nurses, contact tracers—we've all been working so hard to try to get these simple messages out there. He can destroy that work in a moment or two.