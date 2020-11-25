Cannabis Beverages| $5 – $96
Magic Number
Liven up the holidays with Oregon's most delicious live resin beverages and tasty tinctures. Brewed in Bend and made with all natural ingredients and single-strain cannabis, we can be found in dispensaries throughout Oregon. Celebrate life, experience the liquid revolution and discover your Magic Number. Click here to shop.
Local Not-for-Profit Vodka | $23.45
Dregs Vodka
Dregs is a purpose-driven premium potato vodka. 100% of profits go to Oregon charities who support low income youth. Pick up a bottle at your local liquor store or order online for delivery. Click here to shop.
Vintage Stag Beer Can Glass| $14.00
Tender Loving Empire
Sip a seasonal favorite with a Portland icon. This vintage pint is a great gift for local beverage enthusiasts and pairs perfectly with a selection from our Oregon beer and wine collection. 412 SW 10th Ave., 525 NW 23rd Ave., 3541 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Bridgeport Village, PDX Airport. Click here to shop.
Honey Lemonade Syrups| $14
Honeybee Sparkling Lemonades
Honeybee creates flavors that are reminiscent of Jamaican tradition while tying in flavors and colors from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond: made with whole fruit and contain no preservatives, artificial flavors or sweeteners. Find their syrups in all New Seasons Market, Market of Choice stores, MAC Market, Shine Distillery & Grill, Tender Loving Empire and Beaumont Village Market or order our syrups online to mix at home! Honeybee Lemonade Syrups are a party in your mouth! Click here to shop.
Elliott Smith –Elliott Smith Anniversary Edition Vinyl | $45.00
Everyday Music
Elliott Smith – 25th Anniversary deluxe edition LP reissue with coffee table book, remastered record, photographs and a bonus disc of an early live performance. 1313 W Burnside, 1931 NE Sandy Blvd. Click here to shop.