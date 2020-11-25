Snooze Tart Cherry Fruit Chews| $40.00
Grön
Give the good night's sleep they deserve with delicious vegan fruit chews made with real tart cherry and infused with broad-spectrum hemp CBD, CBN, and Valerian root. Each bottle comes with 30 chews or a one-month supply. Click here to shop.
Matcha Moment Bundle| $47
Mizuba Tea
Want the antioxidants, flavor, and mellow caffeine boost of matcha — but not sure where to start? Mizuba's Essential #MatchaMoment Set has everything you need to experience the benefits of exceptional-quality, farm-direct Japanese matcha in the comfort of your home. The perfect gift for a loved one (or yourself)! Take 15% off with code: WWMIZUBA. Click here to shop.
Medical-Grade Skincare| Prices Vary
Skin By Lovely
Give the gift of skincare this season! With aesthetic dermatology practices in Portland and Lake Owego, Skin by Lovely offers a carefully curated selection of medical-grade skincare that is clinically proven to address key skincare concerns, including the signs of aging, skin dryness, discoloration and more. 971-303-8060,
2311 NW Northrup. Click here to shop.
Fun Factory – Lady Bi|$159.00
She Bop
Double your pleasure with this high-end silicone vibrator from Fun Factory! The Lady Bi is rechargeable and waterproof, with two powerful motors that can be controlled separately for dual stimulation. A little elf told us this toy might go on sale soon, so get it on your wishlist now! 909 N Beech, 3213 SE Division. Click here to shop.
Aces Joint Repair|$60.00
Sage Street Trading Co
Aces is CBD-infused joint repair rub that harnesses the power of hemp. Natural, ultra-concentrated cannabinoids with calming menthol provide next-level, all-purpose relief from aches, pains and strains. For someone who needs relief, Aces will do the work. Click here to shop.
All Natural Tengries, Charcoal | $79
Kyrgies
Embark on the Great Indoor with the new standard in house shoes. Let Tengries take you on your next stay-at-home adventure. Click here to shop.
Topicals & Tinctures | 30% off Holiday Partners
Chalice
Gifting is an essential part of the holidays and finding that perfect something isn't always easy. To help, Chalice has curated a selection of favorites from tinctures to topicals, sure to impress any cannabis enthusiast on your list. Click here to shop.