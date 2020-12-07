The Core 4 | $37.99
Hopworks Urban Brewery
Satisfy every beer drinker's palate this holiday with Hopworks' sustainable Core 4 Case! Each Core 4 contains a 6-pack of: Powell IPA, Robot Panda Hazy IPA, Golden Hammer Organic Lager, and Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale. Need a nice winter warmer too? Add a 6-pack of Abominable for just $8.99! Click here to shop.
2944 SE Powell Blvd
Greater Goods Chocolate Library | $81.00
Greater Goods
The ultimate sampler of all six flavors of our hand crafted, organic chocolate bars! Included are Mint Hibiscus, Orange Ginger, Mocha Crunch, Strawberry, Milk & Cookies and our super chill CBN Evening Bar. All bars are infused with conscientiously sourced hemp CBD oil and made to make you smile. Click here to shop.
1323 SE 7th Ave
Holiday Gift Basket | $75- $110
Cowbell Cheese Shop
Give your favorite cheese lover a festive upgrade this holiday. The Cowbell Cheese Shop offers gift baskets and cheese boards with unique hand selected European and American artisan cheese and specialty goods. Order online or come chat with their cheesemongers who love sharing knowledge and discussing food lore to help with your selection. Click here to shop.
231 SE Alder St
Holiday Medley | $75.00
Montinore Estate
Give the gift of wine, and have it delivered. Enjoy special savings on curated holiday wine collections from Montinore Estate, like this "Holiday Medley" set, featuring the Roulette Pinot Gris, Reserve Pinot Noir and limited L'Orange. They offer free delivery with a hand-written note within 25 miles of the winery. Click here to shop.
3663 SW Dilley Rd, Forest Grove
Something For Everyone Kit | $90.00
Angela Vineyards
A Pinot Noir, a Chardonnay, and a Sparkling walk into a bar … and become the merriest of holiday gifts. Our festive 3-pack includes a bottle of our 2017 Angela Vineyards Pinot Noir, 2018 Angela Vineyards Chardonnay, and 2015 Graham Beck Blanc de Blanc, a perfect way to try something new! Click here to shop.
11311 NE Bayliss Rd, Carlton
DockBox Gift Card | Price Varies
DockBox by Local Ocean
Local Ocean Seafoods, the Oregon Coast's favorite seafood restaurant is now offering DockBox —a weekly seafood-focused meal kit. Pick up in Portland, Corvallis, Bend and Newport—the best seafood experience of your life. Click here to shop.
Portland pick-up is SE 8th & Salmon
A Taste of Oregon | $73.00
Willamette Valley Vineyards
Give the gift of authentic, sustainably-produced Oregon wine this holiday season. Visit Willamette Valley Vineyards Tasting Room for unique gift packages, like this, featuring their most loved wines and locally-made items, or purchase online. Click here to shop.
8800 Enchanted Way SE Turner
Driftwood Manhattan | $24.95
New Deal Distillery
Tis the season to let us fix you a drink! Deal Distillery ready-to-drink bottled Manhattan contains the perfect combination of rye whiskey, vermouth, and bitters. Just stir with ice and garnish with a cherry. Curbside Pickup and local delivery available. Click here to shop.
900 SE Salmon St