Barro Earrings | betsy & iya | $139
The party's on, and your ears are the VIPs. Lightweight metal combined with turquoise and black jasper inlay make these earrings total showstoppers. Available in bronze or sterling silver. Handcrafted in Portland by betsy & iya. Open daily 10-6. Online order pickup available.
1777 NW 24th Ave, 503-227-5482, betsyandiya.com
Runa Ring | betsy & iya | $44
The stacking ring you've been waiting for, featuring gorgeous fair-trade turquoise. Available in bronze or sterling silver. Handcrafted in Portland by betsy & iya. Open daily 10-6. Online order pickup available.
Zuni Spirit Bear Bracelet | Navajo Jewelry | $900
Zuni spirit bear bracelet. This Native American hand-made bracelet by Zuni artist Gilbert Calavassa, is a traditional stone inlay of spider web turquoise, jasper, mother of pearl, and onyx. each stone hand cut and fit together into a beautiful depiction of a spirit bear and Zuni pueblo NM, and set in sterling silver.
Antique Golden Snake Brooch | Gem Set Love | $2495
Precisely nestled in its original fitted box this antique 18k gold and sapphire exquisite snake brooch is a truly unique heirloom. Visit online and in store to see our expertly curated vintage and artisan jewelry collection. We have an enormous variety of unique one of a kind items in every price range!.
"Toi et Moi" Antique Diamond Ring| Gem Set Love | $1895
"Toi et Moi" means "You and Me" in French. The inter- twined stones symbolize two souls joined together. Lovely as a special sentiment or a wonderful engagement ring, this antique beauty has two alluring Old Mine Cut diamonds set in 14k gold. A specialty of ours is vintage and antique engagement rings. Visit to experience our vast heirloom collection.
Sparkling Antique Bands | Maloy's Jewelry | $150–$750
One at a time, or in a stack, you can't go wrong with these original antique bands. Lots of options to choose from, in platinum, yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold. Some have glittering diamonds, many have delicate hand engraving, all are one of a kind and beautiful.
Blue Garden" Pendant | Maloy's Jewelry | $650
So fresh and inviting, it's hard to believe this beauty is over 100 years old! This one of a kind, original Victorian necklace features over 80 tiny natural turquoise held in gilt silver, suspended from a vintage 10k gold chain. Sure to be her favorite holiday ornament!
