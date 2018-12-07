Bob Dylan More Blood, More Tracks Jimi Hendrix Experience Electric Ladyland | Everyday Music | $31
Ten of the most emotionally resonant alternate takes from Dylan's 1974 masterpiece "Blood On The Tracks," plus unreleased version of "Up To Me." Also available as a 6CD set.
1313 W Burnside Portland 503-274-0961 everydaymusic.com
Jimi Hendrix Experience Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Edition | Everyday Music | $110
This 7LP deluxe set includes a new mix, alternate takes, a bonus live album and book.
1313 W Burnside Portland 503-274-0961 everydaymusic.com
Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Turntable | Echo Audio | $399
Nothing sounds as good as vinyl. Organic, harmonic, and really, really real (as Smokey Robinson would say). The Pro-ject Debut Carbon is the best turn- table under $500. The only questions are what color (5 choices) and what album to play first?
1015 SW Washington St. 503-223-2292 echohifi.com
Portland Spirit Cruises | Portland Spirit | $25+
Give the gift of a cruise this holiday season with a gift card good for purchasing any of our cruises. Brunch, Lunch, Dinner, Sightseeing, Holiday, Private. Now booking Holiday Cruises, including Cinnamon Bear and Christmas Ship Viewings.
503-224-3900 portlandspirit.com
Give a Brick Today! | Pioneer Courthouse Square | $100
This holiday season, join the nearly 80,000 Portlanders who own a piece of our city's living room. Buy a personalized brick in Pioneer Courthouse Square. Gift wrapping available! 715 SW Morrison St. Ste.
702 503-223-1613 thesquarepdx.org