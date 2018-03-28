Say this about Art Alexakis—he knows where his bread is buttered, and it's on the back of a cracked jewel case in the box of stuff you left at home when you went away to college. The Everclear frontman's annual '90s alt-rock nostalgia tour is always expertly curated, in that he's an expert at booking bands who'll make his songbook seem like Dylan's by comparison—in this case, Marcy Playground and Local H, the "Sex and Candy" band and the band with that song everyone thinks is called "Copacetic," respectively. Tickets on sale March 30.