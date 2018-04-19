Years DJing: About 10. I started playing at Stumptown on 3rd Avenue back when they had Saturday DJs, playing soul jazz to a mix of hipsters, tourists and the odd characters that floated through.
Genres: I play Brazilian music, but it's pretty wide open depending upon the scene. It could be more samba, bossa, funk or hip-hop.
Where you can catch me regularly: I play Moloko on North Mississippi Avenue every third Thursday of the month. I recently played the Goodfoot for Brazilian Band Night and have played Dig a Pony, Aalto Lounge, the Liquor Store and Church.
Craziest gig: It almost feels like another life. Back in my pre-DJ years, I was like 13 or 14 years old, and me and a friend whose mom ran a bar in Kittery, Maine, on the Portsmouth Navy Yard would DJ to a bunch of drunken sailors and their girlfriends. They would always try to get us drunk playing quarters. We'd blast the worst music way too loud, something like Frampton Comes Alive, and play video games like Asteroids. It was awesome. I got paid like $15, got free burgers and got drunk.
My go-to records: Jorge Ben, África Brasil—Brazilians know it, Americans sort of know it, it's uptempo and catchy; Tim Maia, Racional—he made his best music when he was in a cult as it was the only time he was not on drugs.
Don't ever ask me to play…: Music that is obviously not Brazilian. Just because I am playing hip-hop does not mean that one of my 125 records will be Tupac. Don't get me wrong, I love Tupac, I'm just saving him for another DJ. Even well-meaning music heads can get you out of your groove.
NEXT GIG: Brother Charlie spins at Moloko, 3967 N Mississippi Ave., with Nik Nice, on Thursday, April 19. 9 pm. Free. 21+.
