Craziest gig: It almost feels like another life. Back in my pre-DJ years, I was like 13 or 14 years old, and me and a friend whose mom ran a bar in Kittery, Maine, on the Portsmouth Navy Yard would DJ to a bunch of drunken sailors and their girlfriends. They would always try to get us drunk playing quarters. We'd blast the worst music way too loud, something like Frampton Comes Alive, and play video games like Asteroids. It was awesome. I got paid like $15, got free burgers and got drunk.