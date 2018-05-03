Gringos often contextualize Latin rock innovators Café Tacvba as "the Mexican Radiohead," but Thom Yorke's never tried his hand at folkloric ska, or electro-punk banda music. Really, there might not be a more freewheeling and adventurous band anywhere in the world. What the hell are they doing in Portland? Who knows? But for fans, this isn't too far off from being able to see, say, U2 in a midsized theater. Tickets on sale May 4.