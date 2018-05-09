Only time will tell if TDE's first tour is really a juncture in music history—though it probably is—but it certainly represents a turning point in Lamar's career. If this tour is any indication, he's navigating the changing tide carefully. Surprisingly, a large chunk of his headlining set drew from 2012's Good Kid M.A.A.d City. It's a fitting reminder that Lamar's been making masterpieces since he first signed to TDE. But his set didn't quite have the looseness of his To Pimp a Butterfly tour, when performed with a full jazz-funk band, or the raw energy from back when he only performed with a DJ sounding an air horn after every song. For any of-the-people icon, it's an inevitable conundrum, but one Lamar now has to face on a new level, especially since he rules rap more as its oracle than its chief egoist.