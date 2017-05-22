And though a bar whose restroom says "EAT SHIT, KYLE" isn't exactly what you'd call domestic, the Know is now becoming a morning-to-night hang where you might actually want to stay and eat the food. You can pick up a crispy chicken sandwich for when you're drunk and hangry, and a $4 bloody mary when you come back on a hung-over morning to retrieve the leather jacket you forgot on the bench by the pinball machines.