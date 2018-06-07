In the context of the Nashville machine—whether it's the radio-baiting dross of Florida Georgia Line or the outsider antics of Sturgill Simpson—Westmoreland feels more like a rock guy with a flare for country's themes. Standouts like "Sharp Rocks" and "Mystic" have DNA that's similar to latter works from Counting Crows and the Wallflowers—a less twangy but equally astute understanding of how to capitalize on country's profound influence on rock.