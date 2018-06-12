Similar to "I Thought You Had a Boyfriend," this slowly undulating track from the buzzing rapper's 2017 breakout, Bone Music, comes wrapped in a dreamlike shimmer, but the sense of euphoria that accompanies a first hookup is replaced by the longing that comes around after you've long since come down from the rush. Make no mistake, this is definitely a sex jam: "Spoil ya baby/Explore your cravings/Think it's love/Drive you wild, out your blouse/Show yourself," Dodgr raps in her signature melodic rasp. But the chorus gives away the desperation: "Oofda for me like you used to/Got me out here feeling useless." It's the "used to" that hurts the most. That might not be the mood you want to cultivate for Pride, but it's a good reminder to enjoy the heat of the moment while it's still hot.