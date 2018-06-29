Sasquatch may be gone forever, but this morning, PDX Pop Now released the full lineup for its 15th festival.
The 2018 edition of the free, all-ages local music festival will be held July 21-22. As usual, the lineup runs the gauntlet of establish artists to newly-formed bands, from piano-pop to hardcore punk.
At the top of the bill is local soul institution Ural Thomas and the Pain. But there's also recent Best New Band finalists Blackwater Holylight, 2015 Best New Band finalists Máscaras, experimental beatmaker Omari Jazz and rapper KayelaJ, who only began releasing aggro club bangers a few months ago.
This year, the festival is shrinking from three days to two. But with MusicfestNW and Project Pabst taking the year off, it's one of the only festivals happening in town this summer—not to mention the only festival dedicated exclusively to local artists.
Check out the full lineup below:
Black Water Holy Light
Bryson Cone
Condtioner Disco Group
Dan Dan
Dead Phone Dummiez
Donte Thomas
Fountaine
Gardener
Hair Puller
KayelaJ
Lenore
Máscaras
Miss Rayon
Moorea Masa and The Mood
Mr. Wrong
Nasalrod
Nick Normal
Omari Jazz
Petite
Psychic Rites
Ritual Veil
Robin Bacior
Sea Moss
Small Skies
Star Club
Ural Thomas and The Pain
Vanity Project
