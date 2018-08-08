It's official—Lloyd Center is getting a music venue.
WW broke the news last year that the mall was in the preliminary stages of a deal with Live Nation, the largest live entertainment company in the world. Earlier today, Lloyd Center announced that they have signed a long-term lease with Live Nation.
The mid-sized venue will be located in the former Nordstrom. There will be a bar, a lounge and dining options. The scope of the venue's programming is unclear, but Live Nation's executive vice president Liam Thornton wrote in a press release, "This mid-size venue will fill the gap between the smaller-club venues and larger arenas already present in Portland."
Live Nation owns the House of Blues chain, and an OLCC application filed last year listed the LLC as HOB Entertainment, but the press release says the venue does not yet have a name.
Live Nation and Lloyd Center did not immediately respond to WW's request for comment.
In October, Lloyd Center general manager Bob Dye told WW the venue was tentatively scheduled to open in early 2020. Lloyd Center is currently in the middle of a massive overhaul that includes recent renovations of their ice rink and food court.
