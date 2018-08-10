Gourley also mentions our plentiful selection of cheap, small concerts and name-checks the Blazers, Pok-Pok and Le Pigeon head chef Gabe Rucker. But for most of the article, the Alaska native writes about Portland as a town of very friendly misfits where, apparently, even altercations lead to friendships: "When things escalate to that level, you realize, 'Oh, wait, we like the same things. This guy likes talking shit, too. Let's be friends!' And yes, that's happened to me multiple times."