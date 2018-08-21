It also helped that Richter runs a studio, and offered to record him pro bono. With his conscience more or less at ease, Anderson spent 2017 assembling what would become From a White Hotel. Released under the name Hawks and Doves, the sound of the record is right in Anderson's roots-rock wheelhouse. But it is not, in his words, simply a set of contextless "bangers." Culled from songs written at different points over the past few years—some while in prison, others while recovering from a lithium-induced seizure last summer—Anderson says he was trying to write this record "to remind myself that a lot of the danger that has been part of my life has been self-inflicted." Nowhere is that made clearer than the closing, title track, a plain-spoken confessional in which Anderson lays his sins bare: "They sent me off to prison for telling half a million lies," he sings, "and living all around the world on bread that wasn't mine."