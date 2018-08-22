It's been a tough week to be a Nicki Minaj fan. Along with her ongoing, one-sided beef with Travis Scott, Minaj and Future have canceled the North American leg of their co-headlining tour, which was scheduled to come to Portland in early November.
It's not all bad news, though. In a likely unrelated move that still seems weighted, Scott announced earlier today that he added a Portland show to his Astroworld tour. When the tour was announced on Monday, the tour ended on December 19 in LA. Now, it ends at the Moda Center on December 22.
Minaj's tour will be rescheduled for 2019, and ticket sellers are offering full refunds. Minaj stated on Twitter that she decided to reschedule the U.S. leg of her tour because Queen's release was pushed back two months, which infringed on rehearsal time. According to a press release, Future will not be on the North American leg of the tour because of scheduling conflicts.
The tour was supposed to be victory lap following Minaj's much anticipated Queen. The album—her first in four years—was supposed to assert Minaj's position as rap's definitive monarch. Instead, just about everything written about Minaj since Queen dropped earlier this month casts her as grasping for power.
The characterization is at least partially self-inflicted. First, she started beefing with Scott, whose Astroworld still holds the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 200, placing Queen second . Minaj has implicated Billboard, Spotify, Kylie Jenner and Scott's six-month-old daughter in the ruse, and compared herself to Harriet Tubman. The beef has almost eclipsed her collaboration with rapper 6ix9ine, who has plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and who now faces assault charges after choking an 16-year-old girl.
Meanwhile, Scott has been flooding the internet with adorable pictures of him and his infant daughter, Stormi. Scott last performed in Portland barely over a year ago. But given the instant opus status of Astroworld, which was released on August 3, it seems fitting that he's already coming back—plus, he has a tattoo dedicated to Portland.
Last time Scott came through the city, he brought Drake on stage to perform "Portland," their collaboration from Drake's More Life. Maybe this time, Champagne Papi will show up for a performance of Astroworld highlight "Sicko Mode."
Presale for Scott's tour starts tomorrow.
Comments