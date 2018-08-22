The massive scope of this year's Hip-Hop Day is in honor of O'Ferrall, but it's also a way to build on the infrastructure he helped put in place. "Here's the shoulders [newer MCs are] standing on," Jackson says. "You're trying to pursue your career, should be going to [veterans] to try and soak all the knowledge and information out of them that you can. And vice versa—being able to tell the vets in the game here's the future of Portland hip-hop. You guys should have an open door to pass on that information if they want it."