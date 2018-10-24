Katz's section of the score doesn't exactly criticize Night of the Living Dead, but it's definitely not a straightforward interpretation. "There's so much arguing in my section," she says. "To me it's like an '80s sitcom gone bad, because it's all in one apartment, essentially." Katz's sitcom analogy is most evident when the movie introduces Harry Cooper (Karl Hardman), who has been hiding in the basement with his wife and daughter while Ben fought off zombies and boarded up the house. When Cooper peeks his head through the cellar door, Katz's score is a mashup of a theme from an '80s sitcom (Katz won't say which) over a metal riff. "So it's got the charged aspect and the friendly aspect," she explains. "One reason that [zombies] look so threatening is because they do present as humans, but at the same time, you have to have really solid barriers against them for obvious flesh-eating reasons."