Holy Grove II, only the band's second studio album in their six-year history, feels like the product of patient composition. It's not just that the songs are longer than those on the band's 2016 self-titled record, they're also more quicksilver, more natural and less abrupt. Each song's melodic pulse, provided by guitarist-synth player Trent Jacobs and bassist Gregg Emley, is usually based on a central pattern or theme, but it never gets dull or plodding. The tempo will subtly shift, a harmonized guitar lick will rise from the monolithic riff, and the entire tone of the song changes. Holy Grove II manages to convey a variety of moods while never straying from its songs' interconnected vibes.