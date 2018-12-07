Performing in the round, Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo strutted around like they rule the world. Horns were thrown up, solos were ripped, Hetfield's famous "yeah" was deployed, flames burst up from the floor. It was the scale at which metal is meant to be enjoyed but so rarely can afford. You can catch heavier, more technically dazzling metal for $12 at Tonic Lounge or High Water Mark a few times a month, but that doesn't negate Metallica's greatness. Everyone currently playing in the NBA can dunk more impressively than Dr. J, they'll never sniff the impact of his first in-game dunk.