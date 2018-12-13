Five years after they disbanded, Sallie Ford & the Sound Outside are getting back together—at least temporarily.
In 2011, the Sound Outside were Portland's band of the moment. A year after they topped WW's Best New Band ooll, the band released their debut album, Dirty Radio. The album breathed life and badassery into nostalgic Americana, won the band the fawning attention of NPR and landed them a performance on Letterman. Only two years later, the band called it quits with a two-night stint at the Doug Fir.
But this week, the band announced two reunion shows at Mississippi Studios this upcoming March.
The news is bittersweet. At least for now, the reunion is a one-off—the Sound Outside doesn't have any long-term plans to get back together and isn't planning on releasing new material.
Plus, the decision to get the band back together mostly has to do with the fact that reunions could be less likely in the future.
"Now is the perfect time cause Ford Tennis (drums) is in school learning computer programming and may have a big fancy job in the next couple years," Ford told WW over email.
But Ford says she has been writing new solo material and may go on a regional tour next year. Tickets for the Sound Outside's two reunion shows, which will take place on March 1 and 2, go on sale Dec. 14.
