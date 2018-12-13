In 2011, the Sound Outside were Portland's band of the moment. A year after they topped WW's Best New Band ooll, the band released their debut album, Dirty Radio. The album breathed life and badassery into nostalgic Americana, won the band the fawning attention of NPR and landed them a performance on Letterman. Only two years later, the band called it quits with a two-night stint at the Doug Fir.