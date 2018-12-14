Metallica wants their fans to a get a job.
That's the impetus behind Metallica Scholars, a new initiative launched by the metal giants' nonprofit All Within My Hands Foundation. While the words "Metallica" and "scholars" don't often go together, the actual application is in line with the band's blue-collar origins. This week, the metal giants, in conjunction with the American Association of Community Colleges, donated a total of $1 million to 10 community colleges across the county, with a focus on workforce education—and one of the beneficiaries is right in our backyard.
Along with schools in North Carolina, Idaho, Washington and elsewhere, Clackamas Community College in Oregon City will receive $100,000, to be put toward the college's technical training programs—namely, "the 'metal' fields of automotive manufacturing and welding," says Cynthia Risan, the college's dean of technology, applied sciences and public services, who made sure to note during our telephone conversation that she was putting air-quotes around "metal."
CCC applied for the grant earlier this year, which was offered to community colleges within 50 miles of stops on Metallica's recent tour. The band just played Moda Center, its first Portland show in 10 years, on Dec. 5.
The funding will be used to purchase tools, textbooks, equipment and other services for low-income students studying the metallic arts. It will also go toward interview prep, career coaching and internship placement. Risan says 81 students will benefit from the grant.
"All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about," drummer Lars Ulrich said in a press release. "We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same."
And then, they can go out and spend their salary on Metallica albums rather than stealing them from the internet! It's a win-win!
