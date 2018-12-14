That's the impetus behind Metallica Scholars, a new initiative launched by the metal giants' nonprofit All Within My Hands Foundation. While the words "Metallica" and "scholars" don't often go together, the actual application is in line with the band's blue-collar origins. This week, the metal giants, in conjunction with the American Association of Community Colleges, donated a total of $1 million to 10 community colleges across the county, with a focus on workforce education—and one of the beneficiaries is right in our backyard.