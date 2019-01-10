The video for "Warehouse" was directed by North Portland native Riley Brown, who also directed the visual for "Losing Direction," and was filmed when the now Chicago-based MC last came to Portland to perform at the Thesis. In the new video, Dewayne raps on the hood of a car outside of Kelly's Olympian and in between rows of weed in a greenhouse. The routine flexing is broken up by an interlude in which Dewayne passes a joint to $noogz, who discovers that Dewayne's weed is a mere two percent THC.