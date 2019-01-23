Bear's previous five records as Toro y Moi contained a few bangers destined to become live favorites, but he's never had an album as thoroughly danceable as Outer Peace. Bear has said he intends to give himself to the role of song-and-dance man on his current tour and perform without an instrument to "hide" behind. Watching Bear ecstatically feed off the audience (only occasionally returning to the security blanket of his instruments to aid in a jam) and bound about the stage, it certainly felt like we were witnessing an artist at a creative peak. With Outer Peace and its subsequent tour, Bear is seeking fulfillment and joy via his art, and at Wonder Ballroom, it seemed he accomplished just that.