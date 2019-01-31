Since he founded Mississippi Records in 2003, Isaacson's label—which also doubles as a record store at 5202 N Albina Ave.—has become a Portland institution and an unlikely international success. It's known as much for its reissues of obscure blues and folk artists as it is for its luddite values. The store doesn't accept credit cards, its website is less than barebones and Isaacson has run the label without the help of any PR reps or digital bookkeeping.