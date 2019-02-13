But like most people who primarily define themselves in opposition to the norm, Rocky's dalliances with the left field usually amount to little more than shiny signifiers of flimsy uniqueness. At his Veterans Memorial Coliseum show on Feb. 5, those signifiers manifested as props. During the opening run of Testing highlights, Rocky took out 30 seconds at the end of two songs to first pound some taiko-esque drums, then create a makeshift glitch remix by mashing buttons on an iPad hooked up to the sound system. Other props included three racing coupes suspended from the ceiling, two masked hype men, and above all, women's underwear.