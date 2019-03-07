Michener's "Monochrome Set Friday" posts took off so much that others, as well as the band's manager and Facebook admin, Jane Barnes, persuaded him to fly to England for two shows in February 2018. From there, the posts—as well as impassioned requests and logistical support from other fans, including XRAY FM's Dave Cantrell—helped inspire the band to book its first proper U.S. tour since 1982. Michener didn't just drum up hype for the tour. He's providing ground support, too. Michener missed the Monochrome Set in 1982 because the band's van broke down in Ohio and the driver was arrested, leading to the cancellation of all further dates. So for this tour, Michener volunteered to be behind the wheel for the band between Seattle and Los Angeles, which also means he'll get to see five shows. "When I was pitching myself to Jane, I said: 'I'm an excellent driver. I know how to tune a guitar,'" he says. "'I'm a nurse. I can do CPR, and I don't have any outstanding warrants.'"