Another of Rossi's goals is to illuminate the many similarities between the DIY indie-rock scene and the new generation of Portland jazz players and appreciators. Arbitrary genre lines are blurring more each day, and Rossi hopes that booking jazz-centric bills in rock rooms like the Liquor Store will help open some minds. Rossi points out he's not a promoter or a booker by trade. "I approached the Liq, which was in my mind because they have a great live music program and it used to be the Blue Monk, which was a jazz club I used to go to back in the day," he says. "The idea is to get young people that would usually go to, or even play, indie-rock shows or psych-rock shows at a place where they're comfortable like the Liquor Store and expose them to this cool music they might not otherwise seek out."