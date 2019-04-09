Rather amazingly, the album was recorded in about two hours in a Southern California studio. Speaking on the phone from his new home in Los Angeles, Jurado says although the record represents a bit of a departure for him, it came about the way all of his work does: by patiently waiting for the songs to reveal themselves and trusting his instincts. "If I feel moved to pick the guitar suddenly, I'll pick it up and see what happens," he says. "If the spirit or whatever you want to call it has something to say, then I'm open to it and I listen. It's as though the songs already exist out there, I just have to what for them to reveal themselves to me. It's almost like the songs are ghosts."