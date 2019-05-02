Beginning with a kickoff party at the 1905 on Friday and continuing Saturday and Sunday night at the Goodfoot, Funklandia boasts a deep lineup of local players and all-time funk legends. Saturday night will be a celebration of James Brown's 86th birthday, which Funklandia will commemorate with a mélange of talents delving into the storied catalog of the Hardest Working Man in Show Business, with the aim of matching the joyous Dionysian intensity of Brown's legendary live shows. Portlanders such as Sarah Clarke, Arietta Ward and Tyrone Hendrix will share the Goodfoot stage with funk iconoclasts like trombonist Kyle Molitor (Bootsy Collins) and legendary drummer Frankie Kash Waddy, known for manning the backbeat for James Brown, Parliament Funkadelic, the JBs and Bootsy Collins. One would be hard-pressed to find a better setting than the sweaty, basement dance floor of a venue named for the Godfather of Soul's "Get on the Good Foot" in which to celebrate JB.