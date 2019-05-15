Red Fang, Portland's resident stoner metal rapscallions, somehow keep making their way into the upper echelons of society. The band has a signature bottle of wine. They've appeared in a commercial for golf equipment. Now, they have an app made in collaboration with local ad agency Wieden + Kennedy.
Inspired by 16-bit arcade games from the '90s, Red Fang: Headbang is a hybrid video game and music video for the band's new single, "Antidote." In the game, players navigate a Red Fang concert plagued by zombies with exploding heads, help some punks kick a car to pieces and fight comedian Brian Posehn in the form of a bearded robot skull that rises from the pit of hell.
Red Fang: Headbang was created by Wieden + Kennedy's Ansel Wallenfang, who approached the band about the idea last year.
The app's kitschy website is decked out with dragons, exploding beer bottles and a leather-clad cyclone. The instructions are simple: "If the user stops headbanging, Red Fang dies." Basically, you shake your phone up and down to move through the levels. Whether or not you move your head along with your phone is up to you.
You can download the app for free through the App Store, Google Play or its website.
