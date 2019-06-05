Clearly, Eilish's role as a visible, free-agency weirdo matters to a lot of people, especially the grade-school kids in the audience screaming along to "All the Good Girls Go to Hell." Security guards passed out racks of water bottles to overheating fans. At one point, Eilish lowered the bed and paused the show to accommodate paramedics who brought in a wheelchair for someone in the audience who appeared to have passed out. Once she saw the fan was attended to, Eilish played two more songs and encouraged the crowd to immerse themselves in the show's final moments—including a thrash-dance moment on the levitating, swiveling bed.