Late Night Feelings dropped today, with "Truth" tucked into the center of the album between one of three features by gospel singer Yebba and the disco-country, Miley Cyrus-sung lead single "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart." The album is packed with powerhouse vocal performances, and, unsurprisingly, Dodgr's spot is no exception. Keys and Dodgr share vocal responsibilities throughout the swaggering perseverance anthem, but it's Dodgr's distinctive sing-song flow that carries the verses.