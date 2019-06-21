After months of anticipation, the Last Artful, Dodgr's collaboration with Mark Ronson and Alicia Keys is out today.
The Portland rapper has been teasing the collaboration since 2017, when she posted a video on Instagram of herself in a recording studio with Ronson in the background. Then, a few month ago, Ronson—the Grammy wining producer behind "Uptown Funk"—posted the track list for his new album Late Night Feelings, which revealed a Dodgr feature on a song titled "Truth" alongside Alicia Keys.
Late Night Feelings dropped today, with "Truth" tucked into the center of the album between one of three features by gospel singer Yebba and the disco-country, Miley Cyrus-sung lead single "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart." The album is packed with powerhouse vocal performances, and, unsurprisingly, Dodgr's spot is no exception. Keys and Dodgr share vocal responsibilities throughout the swaggering perseverance anthem, but it's Dodgr's distinctive sing-song flow that carries the verses.
"Truth" is Dodgr's second big-name collaboration that's dropped recently. Last year, she appeared with Snoop Dogg on a Dr. Dre-assisted track on Anderson Paak's Oxnard. Hopefully, Dodgr will decide to celebrate her rising profile with a cameo at Paak's Portland show tomorrow at Edgefield.
