The record is broken up into three sections—depression, rage and love—each of which are introduced by brief interludes. On the intro to the lo-fi and somewhat trip-hoppy first section, Johnson repeats how her depression keeps her from getting out of bed and going to work, before leading into "Depression Was Trash." One of the first tracks she released from the album, it's heavy. She speaks on body dysmorphia, sexual harassment, and molestation at the hands of someone close to her ("You know what you did/Another man I'll never trust"), and suicide ideation.