You'd be forgiven if, prior to this past spring, Big Thief was the last band you expected to release one of the year's most resonant albums. The Brooklyn group have been critical darlings since their 2015 debut, but their wispy, outsider folk didn't exactly seem poised for a mainstream breakout or as if it would ever capture the zeitgeist. But the atmospheric, anxious beauty of their new album, UFOF, has clearly struck a cultural chord—it's the Brooklyn band's first album to chart, and it's launched them to a new level of critical adoration. Big Thief frontwoman and songwriter Adrianne Lenker recently played a solo show in Portland, but this will be the band's first show here since UFOF's release.