In a lengthy feature published yesterday in The Guardian, the band acknowledged that Weiss's decision to leave the group surprised them as much as anyone, and that they even tried "band therapy" to salvage the relationship. But Brownstein brushed off skepticism that Sleater-Kinney is undergoing drastic changes: "Corin and I started this band and we'll end it. It was a long and really special journey with Janet, but there's also something about it being Corin and I that feels familiar and very normal."