It's been a weird summer for the current and former members of Sleater-Kinney.
The band's longtime drummer, Janet Weiss, announced in July that she had left the band after two decades, and would not be joining them on their upcoming tour. Shortly thereafter, Weiss announced a tour with her duo Quasi, and made a cameo at the Newport Folk Festival as part of the backing band for Kermit the Frog.
Now, there's been another unexpected, and unfortunate, twist. Weiss announced on social media that she was in a car crash last weekend which left her with a broken leg and collar bone. As a result, Quasi is postponing their upcoming tour until Weiss recovers.
Quasi is "still working on a solution" for their Portland show, a sold-out benefit for immigrant rights that's scheduled for August 26 at Mississippi Studios, and is refunding tickets for the rest of the tour.
"As thoroughly bummed as I am about canceling shows, I'm also incredibly thankful the accident wasn't worse and so happy to be alive," Weiss wrote. "I am lucky my injuries will heal and I'll be back in a couple of months."
