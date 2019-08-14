Even with its danceable grooves, anthemic hooks and subtle sense of humor, The Center Won't Hold isn't exactly a warm album. "We're not taking it easy on the audience," Tucker told the band's new label, Mom + Pop, earlier this year. It makes you wonder whom, exactly, the band sees as their audience. At the very least, its approach to dealing with present-day turmoil is a stark contrast to that of queercore legends and fellow Portland riot grrrls Team Dresch, who released their first song in over two decades earlier this year, "Your Hands My Pockets," a sunny, catchy and purely gorgeous love song. If you really wanted to, you could make a point about what it means to release such a blissful, upbeat queer love song in 2019, but "Your Hands My Pockets" is first and foremost a balm to those who need it, not a retort to those who don't get it.