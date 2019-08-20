Damian Lillard has made a habit of releasing new music every NBA offseason, but it's been a while since he's performed live.
It looks like that drought is about to end.
Lillard—a.k.a. Dame DOLLA—will be headlining #PDXBeThere, a benefit for military veterans, at Clark County Events Center in Ridgefield, Wash., on Sept. 7.
Other names on the bill include Cool Nutz, Mic Capes, Logan Lynn, Mic Crenshaw, Cassow and, of course, Lillard's cousins, Brookfield Duece and Danny from Sobrante, among others.
Lillard just dropped his new album, Big D.O.L.L.A., a few weeks ago. And unless we missed something, this should be Lillard's first show since 2016, when he made his formal concert debut at Crystal Ballroom.
Tickets for #PDXBeThere are now on sale here.
