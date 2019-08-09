Even if you don't know shit about basketball, it's easy to be a Damian Lillard fan.
The Blazers point guard makes shots even the sports illiterate can register as impressive, and has a sneaker dedicated to Black Panther, and loves rollerskating at Oak Park. He also plays a rapping baby in those (somewhat creepy) State Fram commercials, and pens great Valentine's Day poems in the form of Instagram captions.
Today, Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A., dropped his third album, Big D.O.L.L.A., which features guest spots from the likes of Lil Wayne and Jeremih. It's further proof that, unlike most NBA players, Lillard can actually rap.
Powered by a little more bravado than Dame's humble previous efforts, Big D.O.L.L.A. is very bouncy and very wholesome—the "parental advisory" sticker is almost exclusively due to Lil Wayne's verse on opening track "Sorry," and it is still probably one of Weezy's cleanest verses ever. Best of all, the album cover features Dame posed on the hood of a Bentley next to his 1-year-old son, Damian Jr., in matching child-sized Bentley.
The 10-track album comes two years after his last full-length, Confirmed, and on the heels of a online Twitter rap battle, in which Lillard definitively crushed his challenger, Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III.
Big D.O.L.L.A. is out now on Lillard's label, Front Page Music, and all streaming services. Click the Spotify embed above, or find your preferred platform here.
