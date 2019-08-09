Powered by a little more bravado than Dame's humble previous efforts, Big D.O.L.L.A. is very bouncy and very wholesome—the "parental advisory" sticker is almost exclusively due to Lil Wayne's verse on opening track "Sorry," and it is still probably one of Weezy's cleanest verses ever. Best of all, the album cover features Dame posed on the hood of a Bentley next to his 1-year-old son, Damian Jr., in matching child-sized Bentley.