Momo, it turns out, is one of nine members of the Korean pop group Twice. In preparation for dropping their new album, Feel Special, they released nine short teasers featuring each of the group's members. And Momo's video, dropping the same night of the Apple event, showed the 22-year old Japanese singer without the bangs she's sported since 2015. That's right—her forehead was exposed. It's a big deal.