Portland rapper Aminé will be taking the mic at four local public high schools today—not to spit, but to speak.
The 25-year-old, best-known for the 2016 hit "Caroline" and the gold-certified album Good for You, will discuss "practical ways to help students grow, prosper, and create generational wealth in communities of color."
The rapper, born Adam Aminé Daniel, says his partnership with "Project: Unlock the American Dream" was inspired by Nipsey Hussle, the L.A. rapper and community activist who was killed in March.
Aminé, who attended Benson Polytechnic High School in Northeast Portland, is currently scheduled to appear at Grant High School, Jefferson High School, Open School East and Rosemary Anderson High School.
He'll be joined by Ryan Carson, CEO and founder of Treehouse, a Portland nonprofit which places people from underprivileged communities in apprenticeships that could lead to high-paying tech jobs.
Aminé's speeches are part of "Project: Unlock the American Dream," an initiative co-organized by Treehouse, the Boys & Girls Club of America, and AnitaB, a California-based nonprofit supporting women in tech. Its goal is to place 100,000 apprentices in lucrative jobs around the country.
