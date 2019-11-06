The album is crammed with cacophonous guitar riffs, fueled by the heat of early 2000s New York hedonism, but has the catchiness and intoxicating drive of a band at their most precise. The opening riff of "Start a Fire" achieves the song's title, while "Can't Relax" is a twisting barrage of guitar swells bound by an unwavering bassline. The lustful opener, "Gloria," yearns for creative potency more than anything carnal, with double-meaning lyrics like: "I've been waiting down here but you won't come my way/Gloria, can't see your face in the mirror/Gloria, just take a step, come nearer." That desire is fulfilled on the trippy "Feels Surreal," which sounds like a riotous, psychedelic purging.