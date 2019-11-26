But like the light beams and ghostly shadows that surrounded the band, as if they were inside an offseason haunted house, their performance felt a little too strategically arranged. The airtight set list left little room for communication between members or with the audience, with the exception of a few vaguely political statements from Brownstein: "A great thing to do is dance…and vote." Brownstein apologized to anyone returning from the night before—she was repeating herself.