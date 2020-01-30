Comprising Fruit Bats' Eric Johnson, Tony Award-winning songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufman, the trio breathes life and originality into the folk standards on Bonny Light Horseman. So it's no surprise the compositions were even more vivacious live. The heavenly voices of Mitchell, who is seven months pregnant, and Johnson induced goose bumps. Kaufman—who has played with everyone from the Grateful Dead's Bob Weir to the National—provided delicate fills and roaring, Jerry Garcia-indebted psychedelia.