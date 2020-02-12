His songs are nothing if not melodic. Troper's short, simple songs recall a time when pop and rock were one and the same, the Beatles were the most exciting band in the world, and a minute and 58 seconds was a perfectly reasonable time to punch out a blockbuster hit. Even when a horn or string section floats in, his music has a meat-and-potatoes simplicity that's refreshing when so much pop tries to be art and ends up being neither.